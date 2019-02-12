Winslow girls and boys basketball teams defeat Snowflake and Payson; head to State

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow High School varsity basketball teams won two games each last week.

On Feb. 5, both teams went to Payson, where the Lady Bulldogs defeated Payson 63-47 and the Bulldogs defeated Payson 83-66.

The Lady Bulldogs started fast and led 18-9 after the first quarter and 31-17 at the half. The lead was 52-28 entering the final period. Andrea Willeto led the Lady Bulldogs with 18 points and Kylie Begay was just a point behind with 17 points.

Raegen Ashby led Payson with 17 points. The win improved Winslow’s record to 20-5 and dropped Payson’s to 6-13.

The Bulldogs defeated the Lobos 67-56 in the boys game.

The Bulldogs had a 24-13 lead after the first quarter and had a commanding 53-26 lead at the half. The lead was 69-42 after three periods.

Winslow was led by Tyrell Young with 18 points, Elias Stewart with 17 points and Darius James with 13. Payson was led by Will Howell with 18 points, David Pasquini-Jonassen and Rayce Mathews had 13 points apiece.

On Feb. 8, the Bulldog teams hosted Snowflake and the Lady Bulldogs beat the Lady Lobos 50-34 in the first game.

In Winslow’s 50-34 victory over Snowflake led 9-6 after the first quarter and 15-8 at the half. The lead was 32-18 after three quarters.

Justine Butterfield led all scorers with 21 points for the Lady Bulldogs had Kylie Begay scored 15 points. Kaylee Coplan led Snowflake with nine points.

The win ended Winslow’s regular season with a 21-5 record. Snowflake dropped to 9-16.

Winslow Coach Scott Corum won an award for his 100th victory in the win over Payson Feb. 5 before the boys game. He said that the game was very important for Snowflake as the Lobos would probably be in the state tournament with a win but wouldn’t if Winslow won.

The Bulldogs won the game 67-56. Winslow took a 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter after trailing most of the period. The Bulldogs led 34-27 at the half. The lead was 54-42 going into the final period. Darius James led the Bulldogs with 20 points. Young with 17 points, Zach Wagner with 16 and Richard were all in double figures for Winslow.

Jared Fusselman led all scorers with 24 points for Snowflake which also had Jeben Lewis in double figures with 11 points.

The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs will be playing in the Arizona State 3A Conference Championship Tournament at the home of the higher seed.