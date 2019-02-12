Western Junior Rodeo Association sends two to 2018 Jr. NFR in Las Vegas

Western Junior Rodeo Association is proud of two members of the 2018 rodeo season and would like to recognize Nelson Charley III (left) and Shilah Williams (right)as they both qualified for the 2018 Jr. NFR in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nelson Charley qualified in the 12 and under tie-down roping and would like to thank his parents, grandparents, Nalis, Auntie Trudi and family, Auntie Do and family, Auntie Sina for getting him to Las Vegas and his coach KG for practicing with him and keeping his horse trimmed and shod. Williams qualified for the 10 and under breakaway roping and would like to thank Lacey Parrish, Shonto Rodeo Association, Wade Silversmith and family, Westerners True Value of Tuba City, Draper Glass, Julius Young, STE Construction, Tallsalt Home Builders & Construction, Harlan Greeley, Durwin Williams Horse Shoeing, Tohannie-James Speech Services, Grandma Sallie Begody, Dr. Chip Thomas and the Western Junior Rodeo Association.
