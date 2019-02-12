Navajo Technical University connects career pathways for Crownpoint students

CROWNPOINT, N.M. — On Jan. 31, students, faculty, and staff from Navajo Technical University visited Crownpoint Middle School to connect with students for the event — “Let’s Learn, Laugh, and Play Culturally Together.”

The event explored educational and career pathways, including anti-bullying awareness that engaged the students with hands-on activities. Instructors from the university had projects for the students to help them discover the breadth of higher education programs available and to share experiences that inspired their own career trajectories.

“We are thankful for professors, instructors, and administrators from NTU who came to Crownpoint Middle School to increase student learning energy, and open young minds to pathways to college and careers,” said Crownpoint Middle School principal Katie Gilbert. “They played a significant role in generating sparks in students to look into the near future with a sense of purpose. The event was a step toward developing a partnership with NTU that will enrich our school’s college and career curriculum that will enhance the school’s culture.”

NTU Engineering Department, School of Business, and Welding Technology and Construction Technology programs participated in the event. NTU’s Communications Department also participated in the event, assisting students in generating their own press releases and then recording them for NTU’s radio station 107.3 FM KCZY. According to Gilbert, the students responded positively and are looking forward to hosting another event of the same capacity.

“The day was a fun and a motivating experience for everyone, and it’s rewarding to see so many great comments from the students,” said Dr. Peter Romine, professor and chair of NTU’s ABET accredited Electrical Engineering program. “We will start working on ideas for additional hands-on activities that help connect career/education for our next event.”

During the school year, area and regional middle and high schools visit and tour NTU’s main campus in Crownpoint, New Mexico. Students who tour the campus are exposed to learning facilities and resources that are available to them. Students are also engaged with youth camps hosted by NTU’s various programs over the summer.

NTU has recently increased and enhanced the number of programs to meet the demands for technological experiences required by employers. Navajo Technical University has satellite locations in Arizona in Chinle and Teec Nos Pos, in New Mexico at Kirtland, Zuni and at its main campus in Crownpoint.

Information provided by Navajo Technical University