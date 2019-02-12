The guys as gals talent show in Winslow is a fundraiser for Alice’s Place, the domestic violence shelter in Winslow. Alice Place is available to all women including those from the Navajo and Hopi reservations. Ten contestants competed in the talent show. About 900 people were in attendance.
