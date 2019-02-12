Around the Rez: week of Feb. 13

The Natwani Coalition is accepting funding proposals for grant program

The Natwani Coalitiion is accepting funding proposals for the 2019 local food producers, farmers, growers and rachers community grant pgrogram.

A total of $37,500.00 will be available. Each grant award may vary between $500 — $2,000. The grant will be open in cycles, depending on the applicant’s readiness to apply.

The Natwani Coalition is also accepting funding proposals for the 2019 Partnership Capacity Building Grant.

A total of $150,000 will be available. Each grant award may vary between $10,000 — $25,000. The grant will be open in cycles, depending on the organization/program’s readiness to apply.

All project funding must be utilized and a final project report is due by Sept. 30, 2019. Proposal applications will be reviewed by an independent committee with the most promising projects selected for funding. Proposed projects should be based on the Hopi reservation and include the Hopi and Tewa communities.

More information about grant guidelines and grant applications is available by visiting www.natwanicoalition.org or email thonani@hopifoundation.org or visiting the office at 110 Main Street, Kykotsmovi, Arizona.

APS customer service open house Feb. 21

The APS customer service open house will take place Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tsotsvalki Conference Center at Monenkopi Legacy Inn and Suites, 1 Legacy Lane, Tuba City.

Advance registration is required by calling (602) 250-4543 to schedule an appointment.

In the meantime, more information on the variety of resources APS has for customers is available on aps.com www.aps.com/. APS Energy Support Program provides a monthly 25 percent discount to limited-income customers who qualify.Predatory auto sales meetings

The Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission will be at the following locations to talk with Navajo consumers about their experience with predatory auto sales practices:

Where: Dilkon Chapter

When: Feb. 13

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information is available by calling the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission at (928) 871-7436.

Winslow NAACP events in February

The Winslow NAACP will celebrate the 3rd annual Black History Month with “A Walk Though Time” Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Winslow Chamber/Community Center located at 523 W. Second Street.

The event will feature family fun, cake-walk, games, food, exhibits, turban tying and more. Music by Tommy Dukes, and the Hayes Sisters will perform. Admission is free and everyone is welcome!!

More information is available by calling (928) 587-1980.

February is also Black History month and the Winslow Public Library and the Winslow NAACP will host a free, family story hour at 6 p.m. on the following Wednesdays: Feb. 6, 13 and 20. Come share and learn about Black History. The library is located at 420 W. Gilmore. More information is available by calling (928) 289-4982. Everyone is welcome.

Arm wrestling contest in Tuba City April 4

The Western Navajo Fair presents an Arm Wrestling Contest at the Tuba City Spring Festival April 4 at 6 p.m. at the Western Navajo Fairgrounds. $10 to enter and applications are available at the Tuba City Chapter House. More information is available by contacting the WNF office at (928) 283-5544.

Parent conference in Navajo Mountain, Utah Feb. 19

Parent Conference in Navajo Mountain, Utah at Naatsis’aan Community School Feb. 19. The theme of the conference is ‘Your values make you a well-rounded person.’ Topics cover traditional and modern child rearing, positive parenting and the importance of home and educational values. More information is available by calling (928) 672-2335.

Set in stone but not in meaning presentation Feb. 13 in Winslow

The Homolovi Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society presents ‘Set in Stone but not in meaning: Southwestern Indian Rock Art, with archaeologist Allen Dart. The talk will take place Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce, 523 W. 2nd.

Ancient Indian pictographs (rock paintings) and petroglyphs (symbols carved or pecked on rocks) are claimed by some to be forms of writing for which meanings are known. However, are such claims supported by archaeology or by Native Americans themselves? Dart will discuss how even the same rock art symbol may be interpreted differently from popular, scientific and modern Native American perspectives.

The presentation is made possible through a grant from Arizona Humanities.

Monthly meeting of Winslow Chapter of NAACP meets every fourth Sunday

The monthly meetings of the Winslow Chapter of the NAACP are every fourth Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Winslow Fire Station, located on the corner of East 3rd Street and Taylor. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served. More information is available by calling (928) 587-1980 or by email at branchwinslow@gmail.com