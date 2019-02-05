Winslow basketball teams improve records as Bulldogs win three, Lady Bulldogs win two

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow High School varsity basketball teams had three games each last week, with the Bulldogs all three games and the Lady Bulldogs winning two.

On Jan. 29, both teams met their rivals in Holbrook, where the Holbrook Lady Roadrunners defeated the Winslow Lady Bulldogs 40-35 in the first game

The Winslow Bulldogs won a close 54-52 victory against Holbrook.

Winslow led 21-13 after the first quarter and 33-24 at the half. Holbrook enjoyed an excellent third quarter and took a 44-36 lead into the final period. The Bulldogs rallied in the fourth quarter and won the game 54-52 on a late rebound and put back shot by Dustin Richard.

Zach Wagner and Elias Stewart led Winslow with 14 points apiece.

Josiah Freddie led Holbrook with 14 points. Kobi Koerperich and Tynen Thomas each had 12 points for the Roadrunners.

Winslow improved its record to 17-4 while Holbrook fell to 11-11 for the season.

Both teams came home to Winslow to host the Payson Longhorns Jan. 30. The Lady Bulldogs won a great game in their 69-39 victory over the Lady Longhorns.

The Lady Bulldogs started strong and had a 23-6 lead after the first quarter. Payson played a little better in the second quarter, but still trailed 38-19 at the half. Winslow continued to pull away on their way to a 63-29 lead going into the final period and a 69-39 victory.

Most of the Lady Bulldogs scored but only Kylie Begay was in double figures with 21 points. Raegen Ashby was in double figures for Payson with 12 points.

Winslow improved its record to 18-4 while Payson dropped to 6-11.

The Winslow teams went to Lakeside to play Blue Ridge teams Feb. 1, where the Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lady Yellowjackets 78-52 in the first varsity game.

In their 78-52 win over Blue Ridge, Winslow led 19-11 after the first quarter and 41-22 at the half. The lead was 62-39 after three quarters. Kelli Mitchell Led all scorers with 21 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Justine Butterfield was also in double figures for Winslow with 19 points.

Destiny Casey with 17 points and Chenelle Harris with 10 points were in double figures for Blue Ridge.

The Bulldogs trailed most of the game but came back for a dramatic 85-83 victory over Blue Ridge.

Blue Ridge led 26-22 after the first quarter and was still up 50-42 at the half. Winslow quickly tied the game and took the lead in the third quarter, but Blue Ridge was back on top 62-59 going into the final period.



Winslow won the game in the closing seconds after trailing most of the game 85-83.

Dustin Richard led the Bulldogs with 23 points, Darius James with 21 points, Zach Wagner with 16 and Elias Stewart with 12 points.

Tyrell Young scored nine important points for the Bulldogs, most of them in the final period and Luke Edgewater, who had only four points hit the 3-point basket that gave Winslow its final lead.

Darrien Burnette took scoring honors with 32 points for Blue Ridge, Corey Endfield with 13 points, K. J. Anderson with 13 points, R. J. Tate with 11 points and Devin Chowbig with 10 points.

The win improved Winslow’s record to 20-4 and dropped Blue Ridge’s to 17-9. Both of the teams will likely be high seeds in the state tournament.

The Winslow teams have only two games remaining in the regular season remaining at Payson Feb. 5 and at home Feb. 8 against Snowflake.