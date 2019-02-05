Holbrook High students attend Future Business Leaders of America conference

The Holbrook Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) recently traveled to the Region 4 Conference at the Arizona State West Campus in Glendale, Arizona. Around 496 FBLA members, advisors and supporters attended the conference from about 28 different schools. The students went to compete in individual testing events and individual and team performance events. Some of the events included advertising, network design, personal finance, economics and management decision making. Students gained valuable insight into how FBLA competitions operate. It was a successful day with one Roadrunner FBLA member placing in their individual events and junior Jade Knight placed 3rd in Personal Finance. From left, top row: Taylynn Chee, Parlimentarian Jade Knight and Vice President Bryana Brown. Bottom row: Ciera Irving, Historian Angel Bates, President Jordan Platero and Advisor Jeremy Madison.