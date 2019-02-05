Hashknife Pony Express rides into Winslow

Winslow celebrated the Hashknife Pony Express' 60th year of its 200 mile ride with a free lunch for riders, compliments of Winslow Chamber of Commerce. After the lunch, riders mounted up and went to the Winslow Post Office where they were deputized as official federal postal workers, authorizing them to handle U.S. mail. The riders were given real Winslow mail (some from students) to be taken on their 200 mile trip to Scottsdale. The original Pony Express route was far to the north, beginning in St Joseph, Missouri and ending in San Francisco, California.

