Around the reservations: week of Feb. 6

Predatory auto sales meetings

The Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission will be at the following locations to talk with Navajo consumers about their experience with predatory auto sales practices:

Where: Chinle Chapter

When: Feb. 6

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Ganado Chapter

When: Feb. 12

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Dilkon Chapter

When: Feb. 13

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information is available by calling the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission at (928) 871-7436.

Winslow NAACP events in February

The Winslow NAACP will celebrate the 3rd annual Black History Month with “A Walk Though Time” Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Winslow Chamber/Community Center located at 523 W. Second Street.

The event will feature family fun, cake-walk, games, food, exhibits, turban tying and more. Music by Tommy Dukes, and the Hayes Sisters will perform. Admission is free and everyone is welcome!!



More information is available by calling (928) 587-1980.

February is also Black History month and the Winslow Public Library and the Winslow NAACP will host a free, family story hour at 6 p.m. on the following Wednesdays: Feb. 6, 13 and 20. Come share and learn about Black History. The library is located at 420 W. Gilmore. More information is available by calling (928) 289-4982. Everyone is welcome.

Arm wrestling contest in Tuba City April 4

The Western Navajo Fair presents an Arm Wrestling Contest at the Tuba City Spring Festival April 4 at 6 p.m. at the Western Navajo Fairgrounds. $10 to enter and applications are available at the Tuba City Chapter House. More information is available by contacting the WNF office at (928) 283-5544.

Parent conference in Navajo Mountain, Utah Feb. 19

Parent Conference in Navajo Mountain, Utah at Naatsis’aan Community School Feb. 19. The theme of the conference is ‘Your values make you a well-rounded person.’ Topics cover traditional and modern child rearing, positive parenting and the importance of home and educational values. More information is available by calling (928) 672-2335.

Set in stone but not in meaning presentation Feb. 13 in Winslow

The Homolovi Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society presents ‘Set in Stone but not in meaning: Southwestern Indian Rock Art, with archaeologist Allen Dart. The talk will take place Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce, 523 W. 2nd.

Ancient Indian pictographs (rock paintings) and petroglyphs (symbols carved or pecked on rocks) are claimed by some to be forms of writing for which meanings are known. However, are such claims supported by archaeology or by Native Americans themselves? Dart will discuss how even the same rock art symbol may be interpreted differently from popular, scientific and modern Native American perspectives.

The presentation is made possible through a grant from Arizona Humanities.

Monthly meeting of Winslow Chapter of NAACP meets every fourth Sunday

The monthly meetings of the Winslow Chapter of the NAACP are every fourth Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Winslow Fire Station, located on the corner of East 3rd Street and Taylor. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served. More information is available by calling (928) 587-1980 or by email at branchwinslow@gmail.com