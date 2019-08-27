Winslow Council to discuss river water, ERA resolutions

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow City Council will meet Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m. and immediately go into executive session for legal advice from its attorney on the Little Colorado River Adjudication in the Apache County Superior Court on all rights to use water from the river.

The regular council meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the following agenda:

Recognition of Jennifer Wilbanks as Certified Municipal Clerk designation, a Base Camp Re-entry and Education presentation by Council Woman Crisp and verbal reports by City Manager John Barkley and his designees on current city activities. The recreation manager will give a quarterly report and the community development director will include project updates on economic developments recruiting, code enforcement cases and transit planning. The Chamber of Commerce will also give a report.

Also on the agenda is the appointment of Lani White to the Arts council, a contract for compensation and salary study an agreement between the city and the Winslow Dust Devils softball team and the Winslow Lady Knockouts softball team to use city owned fields.

On the consent calendar is an ordinance amending the municipal code to require civil rather than criminal citations and penalties for violations and a resolution approving a name change of a section of East Cherry Street extending from Colorado Avenue to Pope Avenue to Loye Engelhardt Way.

The once action item on the agenda is a presentation by the ERA Task Force for consideration of a resolution urging the Arizona Legislature to hear and ratify an amendment to the United States Constitution to equal right for men and women.