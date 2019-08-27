Flo Rida, Candlebox, Gin Blossoms to headline 73rd Annual Navajo Nation Fair concerts

WINDOW ROCK – The 73rd Annual Navajo Nation Fair takes place Sept. 2 - 8, in Window Rock, Arizona. The theme of this year’s fair is “Embracing Life through Harmony, Health, and Faith.”

The Navajo Nation Fair Committee recently announced the lineup for the fair’s concert series, which includes:

· Gin Blossoms and Candlebox on Sept. 4;

· Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, and Aaron Tippin on Sept. 5;

· Flo Rida on Sept. 6;

· Cultural Night Performance on Sept. 7 and

· Danny Gokey and Michael W. Smith on Sept. 8.

“The Navajo Nation Fair is the largest fair throughout Indian Country and it brings together thousands of people to honor and celebrate our culture and history. We’re excited for this year’s concert line-up. Our approach was to bring artists from various eras and genres for our people to enjoy,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The Nez-Lizer Administration is also proud to announce that three-time Navajo Nation Spelling Bee Champion Kelly Haven and former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Women’s Flyweight Title holder Nicco Montaño, a member of the Navajo Nation, will serve as the grand marshals for this year’s Navajo Nation Fair Parade Sept. 7.



“We look forward to welcoming all of our Diné people and visitors to the fair activities while we continue to promote the “Buy Navajo, Buy Local” initiative. Please come on out and support our Diné vendors and entrepreneurs,” added Vice President Lizer.

The theme of this year’s fair, “Embracing Life through Harmony, Health, and Faith” continues to serve as the driving force behind promoting health and wellness and creating family-friendly events for all ages.

The Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development is in the process of developing a list of local vendors and farmers that are able to sell fruits, vegetables, and other healthy food products to distribute in place of candy and other unhealthy items that are prohibited in this year’s parade.

More information including tickets sales for the concert series will be forthcoming.

More information regarding the 73rd Annual Navajo Nation Fair is available from the fair office at (928)-871-6478 or on Facebook under NavajoNationFair.