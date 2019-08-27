Flagstaff Snowbowl proposes expansion

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Public comment to the Forest Service on the proposed expansion at Arizona Snowbowl is open for one more week, until Aug. 30.



Arizona Snowbowls is proposing replacing the existing Agassiz fixed-triple grip chairlift with an detachable combination chairlift gondola or as it calls them, a ‘chondola or telemix.’

“The proposed configuration of the Agassiz chairlift would allow closed gondola cabins to be interspersed on the same line as chairs, which is intended to improve the guest experience at Arizona Snowbowl in both the summer and winter seasons,” said a scoping letter published by the Forest Service.

Comments can be submitted to:

Patrick McGervey

Flagstaff Ranger District

5075 N. Highway 89 , Flagstaff, Arizona, 86005. or email to pmcgervey@fs.fed.us.

Comments, including anonymous comments, will be accepted at any time. However, comments posted after the close of a designated comment period may not be able to be given full consideration. Anonymous comments and comments submitted after the close of the final designated comment period will not provide the commenter standing for administrative review.

The comment period will close Aug. 30.