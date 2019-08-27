Dr. Bucina talks to Winslow Rotary Club

Dr. Bucina from Little Colorado Medical Center Hospital recently spoke at a Winslow Rotary meeting. Bucina recently moved from the clinic to the hospital and explained how the trauma center is a specialty area with up-to-date equipment and methods for treating all types of skin diseases and infections.
