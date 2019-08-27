Broadcaster Loye Englehardt honored in Winslow

Winslow broadcaster Loye Englehardt was recently inducted as a memeber of the Arizona Broadcasters' Hall of Fame. Winslow City Council is pleased to announce that a Winslow Street will be named after Englehardt. Englehardt was a broadcaster for KINO AM radio in Winslow for 50 years. (
