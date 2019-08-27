Around the Rez: week of Aug. 28

Indigenous Circle of Flagstaff public safety forum

The The Indigenous Circle of Flagstaff is hosting a public safety forum Aug. 29 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Flagstaff Federated Community Church, 400 W. Aspen. Food will be provided. The forum will include concerns relating to law enforcement and public safety; discussion on recent events in the community; information about your rights when you are stopped by police and how to file a complaint of police, sheriff, law enforcement misconduct.

This is a community discussion and law enforcement will not be present.

More information is available at indigenouscf@gmail.com or by calling Chris Jocks at (928) 607-8848.

Camp meeting Aug. 29 at Tolani Lake

A camp meeting ‘Under the Star’ is set for Aug. 29 at Tolani Lake baseball field. It starts at 5 p.m. with gospel singing, praying, socializing and a potluck supper. Ranch Hand Ministry brother pastors Homer and Daniel Chee will deliver the message. Tolani Lake is 3.8 miles east on Navajo Route 24, after turning east between milepost 9 and 10 on Navajo Route 2. You’ll be there when the paved highway ends. There are no mileposts on Route 24. More information is available from Daniel Chee at (702) 418-9404.

Flagstaff Justice and Municipal Courts in Tuba City Sept 20

The Flagstaff Justice Court and the Flagstaff Municipal Court will hold court in Tuba City, Arizona at the Tuba City Judicial District on Friday, Sept. 20 at 2 p.m.DST.

Pre-registration is required. Those with an open criminal or traffic case with the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court, including cases with outstanding warrants can register. Individuals may appear in court without fear of being arrested. If an individual has a warrant out of the Flagstaff Justice Court and/or Flagstaff Municipal Court they can register for court and ask the judge that it be cancelled.

Deadline to register is Thursday, September 19 by 4 PM DST. More information and to register is available by calling (928) 283-4518.

ACLU of Arizona brings art activism to Winslow through exhibit

Join the ACLU of Arizona at Winslow Arts Trust Museum for the opening reception of “In This Together: Sixty years of daring to create a more perfect Arizona on Sept. 6 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Winslow Arts Trust Museum, 333 E. 2nd St., La Posada Hotel. There will also be a musical performance by Khent Ananta Kai.



The reception is a social justice themed artworks that reflect the mission of the ACLU will be on exhibit through Oct. 20 at WATM. More information is available by visiting https://action.aclu.org/webform/az-in-this-together-winslow.

Ranch hand camp meeting Aug. 31-Sept. 2

The annual Ranch Hands Ministry camp meeting takes place Aug. 31- Sept. 2 on the Leuppp Road. Horse trail riders, cancer awareness, wlakers, bikers, hikers, singes, campes and food lovers will all converge on the site between milepost 434 and 435 on Aug. 31. Horse riders are coming from Toyei, Hardrock, Birdsprings, Navajo Mountain and New Mexcio. Services start at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 and at 9 a.m. Sept. 2. More information is available from Homer Chee at (702) 418-9404 or Leaonard Chee at (928) 255-7675.



Western Navajo Bible Fellowship August camp meetings

Aug. 30-31: Cameron — Lawrence K. Gordy memorial camp meeting at Highway 89 and then east at milepost 461.

Sumi’nungwa Hopi Festival at First Mesa Sept. 21-22

A Sumi’nungwa Hopi Festival is scheduled for September 21-22 at First Mesa on the Hopi Reservation.



The weekend will consist of Native American Arts and Craft booths, as well as food booths. Peddlers Permit and Food Handlers Cards are required. The highlight will be the Social Dances that will occur throughout each day. This is open to all Social Dance Groups. New this year, is the addition of a 10K & 5K run. Open to all male & female running enthusiasts.

The fee for a space is $20 per vendor, per day and is on a first come, first served basis. A deadline for submission of vendor applications has been set for Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. Applications will not be accepted once the deadline has passed. Vendors are encouraged to set up starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20. Each vendor will be assigned a space. Space size is 10 X 10. Selection of own space will not be permitted.

DHD Events, the sponsor’s intent is to bring everyone together to reinforce a lasting bond between people and in doing so, recognizing that everyone is connected in one way or another. The event is open to everyone. All walks of life. It is also an alcohol and drug free event.

Lodging is available at the Hopi Cultural Center Motel (928) 734-2401 and at the Moencopi Legacy Inn & Suites in Moencopi (928) 283-5400. A campsite area is also available at the Honyumptewa residence.

More information in general and about vendor applications is available by calling (928) 737-0174. .or (928) 206-6095.