Star Party at Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument Aug. 24

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- Flagstaff Area National Monuments will host a star part at Sunset Crater beginning at 2 p.m. Aug. 24. This event is free and open to the public.

From 2 to 4 p.m., solar telescopes will be available for viewing the sun, as we as children's activities. At 8 p.m., the Astronomers of Verde Valley will give a presentation on the universe. Nighttime viewing of stars, planets and other celestial bodies begins at 8:30 p.m. at Lava Flow Trail parking lot.

A portion of the Lava Flow Trail parking lot will be blocked off to allow space for telescopes. Parking may be limited; please carpool if possible. Red light flashlights or headlamps are recommended. There are two vault toilets available at this location but no running water.

Information provided by Flagstaff Area National Monuments