Navajo Nation eyes renaming U.S. highway after late Senator Pinto

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Some Navajo Nation officials are seeking to ask New Mexico to rename a U.S. highway after one of the longest-serving Native American lawmakers in U.S. history.
The Farmington Daily Times reports a Navajo legislative committee is requesting New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham name U.S. Highway 491 in honor of the late state Sen. John Pinto.
Pinto, who died in May at the age of 94, had long sought to turn the deadly U.S. 666 into a four-lane highway and to change its name to U.S. 491.
U.S. Highway 491 stretches 194 miles (312 kilometers) from Gallup, New Mexico, through Colorado to Monticello, Utah.
Pinto was a World War II Navajo code talker and served over four decades in the New Mexico Legislature.
