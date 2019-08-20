Ducey signs bill enacting Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women study group

(Photo/Governor's Office)

  • Originally Published: August 20, 2019 10:37 a.m.

    • Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signs HB 2570 establishing a study committee on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Representative Jennifer Jermaine, the bill’s primary sponsor, stands behind the Governor with supporters and proponents, including Delegates Amber Kanazbah Crotty and Eugene Tso and other tribal leaders from across the state.

