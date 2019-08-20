Ducey signs bill enacting Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women study group

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signs HB 2570 establishing a study committee on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Representative Jennifer Jermaine, the bill’s primary sponsor, stands behind the Governor with supporters and proponents, including Delegates Amber Kanazbah Crotty and Eugene Tso and other tribal leaders from across the state.
More like this story
- New bill creates study group for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls
- ‘Historical trauma’: Native communities grapple with missing and murdered women
- Navajo council stands behind Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women state bills
- Navajo activist praises attention for missing and murdered women
- Navajo Nation Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty advocates for proposed Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women task force
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.