Crownpoint man indicted in shooting that injured 2 children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Crownpoint man has been indicted on assault and firearms charges in a drive-by shooting that injured two Navajo children last month in New Mexico.
Prosecutors say the indictment charges 25-year-old Eli Frank Woody with two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury to a child and discharging a shotgun during a crime of violence.
Woody was a passenger in a vehicle on July 18 and allegedly fired shots into a Crownpoint home.
Authorities say the two injured children survived the shooting and Woody was arrested days later.
Woody’s trial has yet to be scheduled.
If convicted, prosecutors say Woody faces up to 10 years in prison on each of the assault charges and anywhere from 10 years to life imprisonment on the firearms charge.
