Business beat: ASTA Construction celebrates eight years in Winslow

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Navajo Hopi Observer stopped in to talk to Tim and Tanya Young, owners of ASTA construction to ask about life and business in Winslow.



How long have you lived in Winslow?

A long time, our kids were born here. We used to live on Cochise Street by Bonnie Brennan School and we now live on Carol Drive.

How long has ASTA been in business?

We started in March of 2011 and just hit our eight year mark.



Would you consider this a Dine business?

We like to present it as a Native American owned business. Yes, we still have to qualify as any other contractor would, but as a Native American business we qualify for a lot of federal work — not just on the Navajo reservation but all over the western U. S. We have a five year contract on Hill Air Force Base in Salt Lake, a five year contract in Washington D.C., we do a lot of work for Park Services in Organ Pipe and for the Federal Border Stations. We just completed jobs in Nogales, Naco, Douglas and Lukeville, Arizona.



Is Winslow a good location, is it central?

This is where Tanya’s family is from, and from Bird Springs. We grew up on the Rez and graduated from Ganado High School.



How many employees do you have?

Currently we have about 25, office and field workers.



You have kids in Winslow High School?



Yes, a boy and girl. We have two adult children who work here in the office.



With projects going on various places who coordinates construction on them?

We have a supervisor on-site and sometimes I go out and coordinate, depending on where it is. It’s a family business and Tanya’s brothers’ work here and one is the supervisor for distant projects.

Incidentally the acronym ASTA is the very technical title for a category of approved federal rules. It is a Navajo word for “eagle" - sounded a-sta’ with the emphasis on the ending.