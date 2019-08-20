Around the Rez: week of August 21

Ranch hand camp meeting Aug. 31-Sept. 2

The annual Ranch Hands Ministry camp meeting takes place Aug. 31- Sept. 2 on the Leuppp Road. Horse trail riders, cancer awareness, wlakers, bikers, hikers, singes, campes and food lovers will all converge on the site between milepost 434 and 435 on Aug. 31. Horse riders are coming from Toyei, Hardrock, Birdsprings, Navajo Mountain and New Mexcio. Services start at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 and at 9 a.m. Sept. 2. More information is available from Homer Chee at (702) 418-9404 or Leaonard Chee at (928) 255-7675.



Western Navajo Bible Fellowship August camp meetings

Aug. 30-31: Cameron — Lawrence K. Gordy memorial camp meeting at Highway 89 and then east at milepost 461.

Brush Arbor Grand Falls camp meeting Aug. 21-24

The annual Brush Arbor Grand Falls camp meeting takes place Aug. 21-24 starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. The speaker is Mike Calvin of Flagstaff Bible Church. The event takes place at the Slow Horse Rach or Bilii doo dijaadi Ranch, north of Leupp. More information is available from Leupp Baptist Pastor Jimmie McCabe at (928) 853-1716.

Sumi’nungwa Hopi Festival at First Mesa Sept. 21-22

A Sumi’nungwa Hopi Festival is scheduled for September 21-22 at First Mesa on the Hopi Reservation.



The weekend will consist of Native American Arts and Craft booths, as well as food booths. Peddlers Permit and Food Handlers Cards are required. The highlight will be the Social Dances that will occur throughout each day. This is open to all Social Dance Groups. New this year, is the addition of a 10K & 5K run. Open to all male & female running enthusiasts.

The fee for a space is $20 per vendor, per day and is on a first come, first served basis. A deadline for submission of vendor applications has been set for Thursday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. Applications will not be accepted once the deadline has passed. Vendors are encouraged to set up starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20. Each vendor will be assigned a space. Space size is 10 X 10. Selection of own space will not be permitted.

DHD Events, the sponsor’s intent is to bring everyone together to reinforce a lasting bond between people and in doing so, recognizing that everyone is connected in one way or another. The event is open to everyone. All walks of life. It is also an alcohol and drug free event.

Lodging is available at the Hopi Cultural Center Motel (928) 734-2401 and at the Moencopi Legacy Inn & Suites in Moencopi (928) 283-5400. A campsite area is also available at the Honyumptewa residence. More information in general and about vendor applications is available by calling (928) 737-0174 or (928) 206-6095.



The Natwani Coalition is accepting funding proposals for grant program

The Natwani Coalitiion is accepting funding proposals for the 2019 local food producers, farmers, growers and rachers community grant pgrogram.

A total of $37,500.00 will be available. Each grant award may vary between $500 — $2,000. The grant will be open in cycles, depending on the applicant’s readiness to apply.

The Natwani Coalition is also accepting funding proposals for the 2019 Partnership Capacity Building Grant.

A total of $150,000 will be available. Each grant award may vary between $10,000 — $25,000. The grant will be open in cycles, depending on the organization/program’s readiness to apply.

All project funding must be utilized and a final project report is due by Sept. 30, 2019. Proposal applications will be reviewed by an independent committee with the most promising projects selected for funding. Proposed projects should be based on the Hopi reservation and include the Hopi and Tewa communities.

More information about grant guidelines and grant applications is available by visiting www.natwanicoalition.org or email thonani@hopifoundation.org or visiting the office at 110 Main Street, Kykotsmovi, Arizona.

Monthly meeting of Winslow Chapter of NAACP meets every fourth Sunday

The monthly meetings of the Winslow Chapter of the NAACP are every fourth Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Winslow Fire Station, located on the corner of East 3rd Street and Taylor. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served. More information is available by calling (928) 587-1980 or by email at branchwinslow@gmail.com

Navajo infants need car seats

The Winslow Class of 1964 has adopted the project of making sure expecting Navajo women are provided with infant car seats and training.

Your purchase of this infant car, a Graco SnugRide Click Connect 30 LX Infant Car Seat, Walmart item #553649485, , will be donated to expectant Navajo women in Winslow, Arizona area along with training and motivation.

According to the Arizona Child Fatality Review program, the death rate for Navajo babies, when unrestrained and involved in a collision, is 40 percent greater than non-Navajo babies.

The Winslow Class of 1964 asks for your assistance in helping save the babies — one family at a time — by purchasing and donating the car seat. The seats can be shipped to El Falcone Restaurant, c/o Joe Estadillo, 1113 East 3rd St., Winslow, AZ 86047.

More information is available by contacting WHS64class@gmail.com or by calling/texting (530-925-2409.

Native American Disability Law Center to assist with connecting people with benefits

The Native American Disability Law Center will be assisting low-income Native American Elders (65 years and older) and Native Americans with disabilities (21 years and older) to connect to benefits programs like SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This service is offered free of charge thanks to a grant from the National Council on Aging (NCOA). More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

The Native American Disability Law Center was selected by the NCOA to operate a Benefits Enrollment Center (BEC) for San Juan and McKinley Counties, because we have a unique connection to people with disabilities as well as great community partners. More information is available at (505) 566-5800.

