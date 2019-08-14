Navajo Nation proclaims “Navajo Nation Code Talkers Week” Aug. 12-16

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, 24th Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon and Chief Justice JoAnn Jayne signed a proclamation Aug. 12 recognizing Aug. 12-16 as “Navajo Nation Code Talkers Week.”

The Navajo Nation Code Talkers Week acknowledges and commemorates the invaluable contributions of the Navajo Code Talkers in collaboration with the annual “Navajo Code Talker Day” on Aug. 14 to honor the brave Navajo men who protected our people, freedom and land.

“Today is a remarkable day for the Navajo Nation as we recognize and honor our great, selfless, and brave Navajo warriors and their families and communities. Many of our Code Talkers have gone on, but we are blessed to have several that remain with us to this day. Our Navajo Code Talkers deserve a salute for their bravery and courage to defend and protect our country using our sacred Diné language,” Nez said.

“The contributions our Navajo Code Talkers and veterans made for our country are beyond immeasurable. Their precise use of our language as a code demonstrated the power of Diné Bizaad in restoring balance, peace and security to our homeland. Afterward, many continued their service after their return from the war as Councilmen for the Navajo Tribe. Today, the Navajo Nation signs this proclamation for Navajo Nation Code Talkers Week in recognition of the unfailing service that all Navajo Code Talkers carried out for our People,” Damon added.

During the signing, Nez highlighted the historic proclamation signed by former U.S. President Ronald Reagan that designated Aug. 14 as the National Navajo Code Talkers Day. President Reagan’s proclamation allowed the Navajo Code Talkers to be properly recognized after decades of secrecy around the Navajo Code Talkers program. The Navajo Nation made a similar declaration in 2006.

In 1942, the Navajo Nation answered the call of the United States of America during World War II and sent brave men and boys, known at the Navajo Code Talkers, to defend the Navajo people, Navajo Nation, and the country. The young Navajo Marines helped to devise an impenetrable code based on Diné Bizaad, the Navajo language, that is widely acknowledged as the deciding factor in the Pacific Theatre of the war effort.

“We ask our people to take time during the week to remember those who have passed on and their families who continue to honor them. Most of us will never experience what the Navajo Code Talkers and their families went through, but we can thank them by honoring their duty and our sacred language,” added Vice President Lizer.

Navajo Code Talkers Day events are scheduled for Aug. 13-14 in Window Rock, Arizona. The events include a family-run, parade, storytelling, recognition and gourd dance.