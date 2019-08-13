Thirty-one students receive NTEC scholarships

FARMINGTON, N.M. – Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez had the honor of delivering a congratulatory message to the recipients, and their families, of the 2019 Navajo Transitional Energy Company Scholarship Aug. 1.

Scholarships are awarded to Navajo students majoring in the fields of science, technology, engineering, or math. They were presented during an awards luncheon hosted by Navajo Transitional Energy Company, LLC (NTEC).

NTEC is the owner of Navajo Mine, located south of Fruitland, New Mexico on the Navajo Nation. In addition to NTEC’s scholarship program, NTEC contributes more than $100,000 in scholarship funds each year for Navajo students to Diné College, Navajo Technical University and Navajo chapters associated with Navajo Mine.

In his message to students, Nez spoke about the importance of persevering through adversity to succeed in life and in order to give back to their communities and the Navajo Nation.

“As you go through life you’ll go through hard times and challenges, but it’s important to remember the words and teachings of our elders. As Diné people, we have many stories of resilience and it’s important that we honor our ancestors by overcoming hard times,” Nez said.

Nez also encouraged students to return to their communities to help “build our Nation” through the academic and work experience they gain. Nez also thanked the parents, grandparents and teachers for supporting and guiding the students to this point.

In the second year of the scholarship program, NTEC is awarding 31 students based on academic performance and field of study. Applicants are also required to be registered with a Navajo chapter and must be a sophomore, junior or senior in college.

Nez joined NTEC CEO Clark Moseley and NTEC Education Coordinator Nathan Tohtsoni in presenting the scholarship recipients with a certificate of achievement from NTEC. Several parents of recipients also attended in place of students who were unable to attend the luncheon.

Nez also spoke about the Nez-Lizer Administration’s initiative to set aside $50 million to create new and innovative scholarship opportunities that will also allow college graduates to return home to serve the Navajo Nation once they complete their degree program.

Although Vice President Myron Lizer was not able to attend due to a prior engagement, he offered his appreciation to the families and recognized the students for their outstanding academic achievements.

“When it comes to setting an example for your fellow classmates and colleagues, you are all great role models. We will continue to hold you and your families in our prayers as you move forward with your educational pursuits,” Lizer stated.

Council Delegate Nathaniel Brown of the 24th Navajo Nation Council also spoke at the event and congratulated the students and their families while offering words of encouragement and appreciation.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President