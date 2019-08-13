Navajo Gaming to host beef slider eating contest Sept. 7

FARMINGTON, NM — Navajo Gaming, in partnership with Labatt Food Service, is holding a free inaugural Navajo Beef Slider Eating Contest at the Navajo Nation Fair Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. in Window Rock.

A total of 12 qualified preliminary winners will participate in the finale for a top prize of over $7,000. The event is brought to you in celebration of a six-year relationship of Navajo Gaming and Labatt Food Services/Navajo Beef.

Qualifying contests are being held during the month of August in New Mexico and Arizona at Fire Rock Casino, Gallup, New Mexico, Northern Edge Casino, Farmington, New Mexico and Twin Arrows Casino, Flagstaff, Arizona. A total of six contests will occur with two winners from each property emerging to compete in the finale at the Navajo Nation Fair. Contestants must be at least 21-years-old and live within 75 miles of the property or on the Navajo Nation.

“This is a special event to help promote our local Navajo economies through the sales of Navajo Beef. Navajo Gaming is proud to use Navajo Beef across all our casino properties within every food venue, as we know it supports the Dine’ people,” said Brian Parrish, CEO of Navajo Gaming.

Quincy Natay, Chairman, Navajo Gaming board of directors added, “We continue to help stimulate Navajo economic development by purchasing products from Navajo business owners whenever possible, as we hold true to our vision statement to “Enhance the quality of life of the Navajo people by growing a successful gaming economy.”

Participants must email their name, ZIP code, date of birth and players club number to one of the Navajo Gaming casinos and/or register in person at the Players’ Club. Emails may be sent to info@northernedgecasino.com, info@firerockcasino.com, info@twinarrows.com.

Information provided by Navajo Gaming