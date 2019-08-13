Milton Bluehouse, Jr. appointed to serve as Deputy Chief of Staff for Nez-Lizer office

WINDOW ROCK — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer announced that Milton Bluehouse, Jr. has been appointed to serve as the Deputy Chief of Staff for the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President, effective Aug. 6.

Bluehouse is the son of late former interim Navajo Nation President Milton Bluehouse, Sr. and is originally from the community of Ganado, Arizona. His clans are Tséńjíkiní born for Tł'ízí lání. His maternal grandfather’s clan is Naaneesht' ézhi Táchii'nii and his paternal grandfather is Honágháahnii.

Prior to his appointment, Bluehouse was contracted to provide tribal government and community outreach and consultation facilitation, to design and implement consultation strategies and processes, and to develop and review public affairs communications related to the protection of human health and the environment for the U.S. Department of Energy.

Among his previous professional experience includes serving as a tribal liaison and state environmental justice coordinator for the New Mexico Environment Department, legislative advisor for the Navajo Nation Office of Legislative Services, interim director for the Arizona Commission on Indian Affairs, and political and government affairs associate for the Navajo Nation Washington Office.

Bluehouse earned a juris doctor degree from Madison Law School at the University of Wisconsin, and his Bachelor of Arts in political science and history from the University of Arizona. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps in 1995, following four years of military service.

“Based on his tremendous work experience with tribal, state, and federal governments and military service, we are confident that Mr. Bluehouse will continue serving the Navajo Nation and our people with great respect and effectiveness,” Nez said.

As the Deputy Chief of Staff, Bluehouse will focus on managing the daily operations and personnel within the Office of the President and Vice President, while Chief of Staff Paulson Chaco will focus on working with Division Directors on a broader level.

“Our administration has great momentum and with the addition of Mr. Bluehouse, he will help push those initiatives even further. We’re excited to have him on board as part of our team,” Lizer said.



Bluehouse, Jr. began his duties as the Deputy Chief of Staff with the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President Aug. 6.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President