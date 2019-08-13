Former longtime White Mountain Apache tribal chairman dies

WHITERIVER, Ariz. (AP) — A former longtime chairman of the White Mountain Apache Tribe has died at 89.
Tribal officials say Ronnie Lupe died Aug. 12.
Lupe served as the tribe's chairman for 36 years before leaving office in May 2018 after deciding not to seek a 10th term.
Prior to his long tenure as chairman, Lupe served in the U.S. Marine Corps and as a member of White Mountain Apache Tribal Council.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement that Lupe "was a man of great compassion" and "a strong leader who did not shy away from challenging the federal government on many issues, but he did so in a respectful and tactful way."
Funeral services are pending.
A list of Lupe's survivors wasn't immediately available.
More like this story
- Government, White Mountain Apaches sign 'historic' water-rights agreement
- Many turnout in confidence for new Hopi Tribal Chairman Nuvamsa
- Ben Nuvamsa inaugurated as new Hopi Tribal Chairman
- Tribal Day 2007 unites students and governments from across Arizona
- Annual Indian Nations and Tribes Legislative Day recognizes tribes’ efforts
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.