Fallout from patient rape leads to Mesa hospital's closing

PHOENIX (AP) — The operator of a Phoenix long-term care facility where an incapacitated Native patient was raped and later gave birth is closing one of its other hospitals.
Hacienda HealthCare announced July 19 that it is shutting down Hacienda Children's Hospital in Mesa.
The non-profit corporation says the 24-bed facility has four patients remaining. The hospital will stay open until those patients are discharged or a new owner can be found.
The hospital opened in 2015 and specialized in non-emergency, non-surgical care for medically fragile children not ready to go home.
Interim CEO Perry Petrilli cited rising costs from overhauling security and third-party monitoring at the Phoenix intermediate care facility where a patient was sexually assaulted.
Her pregnancy was discovered in December when she went into labor.
A former nurse was arrested.
More like this story
- Nurse charged with rape of incapacitated San Carlos Apache patient who had baby
- Man accused of raping incapacitated Native woman resists STD testing
- Family of San Carlos Apache woman in vegetative state outraged after birth
- Guest column: Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation verified as a Level III trauma center
- Hospital tax goes to vote
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.