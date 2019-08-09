Navajo County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspects in Clay Springs burglaries

CLAY SPRINGS, Ariz. — On Aug. 7 around 3 p.m., the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Clay Springs, Arizona. The warrant was the culmination of a several week investigation into suspects committing burglaries within Navajo County.

The suspects were not at home when officers executed the warrant, and are currently still being sought by sheriff deputies. Deputies were able to recover several items of stolen property from the residence.

The suspects were identified as Jennifer Martin and Daniel Machado.

“I am proud of my deputies working this burglary case and we will do whatever it takes to return stolen property back to the owner,” said Sheriff David Clouse.

Currently NCSO has probable cause to arrest the suspects for possession of stolen property, burglary and a valid arrest warrant for possesssion of drug paraphernalia.

Anybody with information about these two individuals should contact the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office or WeTipp at 1 (800) 78-Crime. A reward will be offered for the successful apprehension of the suspect.

Information provided by Navajo County Sheriff’s Office