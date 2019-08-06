Rotary hears Kindercamp update

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Heidi Hanson and Kristi Corum gave a presentation to the Winslow Rotary July 25 about this summer's KinderCamp.

KinderCamp is a summer program that introduces incoming kindergartnders to the school.

The program was four weeks long, with a class size is 21 students. The children learn rules and procedures and by the third day the teacher knows if a child needs one-on-one help.

Tracking progress shows that between 2016 and 2019 the children had an average 13 percent behavior improvement and had an average 173 percent improvement in literacy skills.



KinderCamp, now in its 15th year, is a signature initiative of the United Way of Northern Arizona.