Navajo Nation receives $5 million from Navajo Gaming

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise (Navajo Gaming), gave a check for $5 million to the Navajo Nation in an annual payment to the Navajo Nation Gaming Distribution Fund.

“The Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise has quickly accelerated into one of the premier tribal gaming operations in the United States,” said Navajo Nation Council Speaker Seth Damon. “It’s an open secret that Gaming’s success is due to its employees, and the (Navajo) council is a strong believer in our enterprise employees and their wellbeing.”

This is the sixth disbursement Navajo Gaming has made to this fund since 2012. With this payment, Navajo Gaming will have given $23.3 million to the Navajo Nation Gaming Distribution Fund.

“With the support of Navajo Nation Leadership, the Dine’ people and our Board of Directors, our team has been able to continue to significantly increase the profitability and economic output of this enterprise while honoring and respecting the culture of Navajo. We are creating new jobs as part of our Strategic Development Plan and providing a strong rate of return to the Navajo Nation,” stated Brian Parrish, chief executive officer for Navajo Gaming.

Funds are deposited into the Navajo Nation Gaming Fund, which is governed in accordance with 5NNC 2008 and the Federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. Distributions to the Navajo Nation are made from Navajo Gaming’s excess cash after the Enterprise has paid all operating expenses, capital maintenance and improvement costs and debt service.

In attendance for the ceremonial check presentation were Navajo Gaming staff members (most of whom are members of the Navajo Nation and serve in management roles throughout the enterprise).

“We as board of directors hold ourselves to the highest of standards as it relates to oversight of our billion-dollar business for our Navajo people, when they say Tone at the Top have always encouraged our CEO and our team to follow this lead,” said Quincy Natay, chairman of the Navajo Gaming board of directors.

According to Navajo Gaming, in less than 10 years, it has created over 7,600 direct, indirect and induced jobs with an overall economic output impact of over a billion dollars.

Navajo Gaming stated that the greatest asset to their success is its employees.

Navajo Gaming provides around 1,200 job opportunities for Navajo people. Most recently, Navajo Gaming hired 20 Navajo interns to work with Navajo Gaming’s executive team, helping with management and oversight at the Twin Arrows Travel Center.

“It gives me great pride to say this group of Navajo interns now prepare for the opening of our very first travel center on the Navajo Nation. This is how much we believe in creating successful gaming business for our Navajo people,” Natay said.

Information provided by the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise