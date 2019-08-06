Native Health and Wellness guide to bring healthcare information to reservations

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Navajo-Hopi Observer is pleased to announce its new Native American Health and Wellness Guide, a full color resource publication for northern Arizona healthcare providers.
The guide will offer providers a way to connect directly with tribal and rural communities through advertising, reader friendly profiles and biographies.
The guide will provide healthcare tips and advice to meet the needs of a tribal population and direct patients to health care providers in their area.
The guide will reach a tribal population of over a quarter million people and our advertising staff is ready to help craft a message that will reflect each business.
Please contact your advertising representative for more information to hear about this first of its kind guide.
More information is available from Sandy Hoover at shoover@williamsnews.com or (928) 226-9696 ext. 3614.
More like this story
- Flagstaff Medical Center receives $124,000 USDA grant to extend telehealth program to rural physicians
- Prehospital care directives allow choice
- Council requests Congress keep Indian Health Care Improvement Act
- Tuba City Regional to provide more veterans services
- New CEO at Native Americans for Community Action
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.