Interact youth Rotary program coming to Winslow High School

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Winslow High School will have a new club this fall.
The Interact Club will be held at the school with a teacher sponsor and guidance from Winslow Rotary Club.
At the Rotary Winslow meeting July 17, guest speaker, Hazel McGuffin, from Rotaract, the Rotary Club of NAU, explained her experiences with Interact as a high school student.
“Interact is a way to learn how much strength we each have," she said. "To see volunteering not as punishment but as passion, and to experience confidence building in a week-end seminar.
McGuffin said having the the opportunity to go to Kenya to work on water projects was powerful.
“It was a life changing experience to see real poverty and human infirmities," she said. "It changed my goals from being a veterinarian, to being a healer of people.”
