Community information: SRP invites Page community to grand opening of re-employment center Aug. 14

Salt River Project, the NGS PERA Club and 16 organizations invite members of the Page community to attend a free grand opening celebration of the Northern Arizona Region Re-Employment Center.

This celebration is an opportunity for citizens to learn about the center’s re-employment services, career training and certification programs, resume writing, educational opportunities, internships, on-the-job training opportunities, in-demand career training and assistance with tuition, books, tools and professional attire and job-seeker assistance by several community organizations.

Welcoming remarks will be made by Page Mayor Levi Tappan, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran and Coconino County Supervisor Lena Fowler. No registration is required. The event takes place Aug. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the NGS PERA Club, 445 Haul Road Page, Arizona. The event will start with registration, complimentary refreshments and activities for kids. More information is available from Sam Becchetti at (602) 236-5644 or Sam.Becchetti@srpnet.com.