Community celebrates contributions of Laguna Tribe

The community of Winslow celebrates the contributions of the Laguna Tribe at a festival July 26-27. Many Laguna settled in Winslow as railroad workers, living in boxcars. The Laguna Tribe is west of Albuquerque and has its own distinct language. The festival was unique with some Catholic elements. The tribe built an alliance with the Catholic Church and had reciprocal relations while retaining much of their culture.

