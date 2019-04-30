Top seeded Winslow Lady Bulldogs beat Kingman Lady Bulldogs, others vie for spot

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Lady Bulldogs, the top seed in the Arizona 3A Conference Championship tournament, defeated the Kingman Lady Bulldogs 16-2 April 27 at the Rose Mofford Complex in Phoenix.

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs will play the Sahuarita Lady Mustangs, 4-3 winners over the Paradise Honors Lady Panthers April 26, also at the Rose Mofford Complex.

In their win over Kingman, Winslow scored six runs in the first inning and 10 in the second. Their final two runs were in the bottom of the fourth inning. Kingman scored both of its runs in the top of the fifth inning but it was too little, too late as the 10-run rule was in effect and the game ended when the final out was made.

Jordyn Johnson pitched the first three innings and Justine Butterfield the last two. Johnson did not allow a hit, a run or a walk and struck out seven. Butterfield allowed two unearned runs on two hits and struck out four.

Winslow had 13 hits. Andrea Guzman and Mykenzie Flores were one for one. Kaleb Clyde was three for four with a double. Adrianna Yazzie was three for four with a double and four RBIs. Johnson was two for three with two doubles and four RBIs. Desbah White was two for three with a double and two RBIs. Maycee Cunningham, Butterfield and Chloe Wilcox were one for two with an RBI.

Winslow, Blue Ridge, Show Low play for berth in state tournament

The Winslow Bulldogs, Blue Ridge Yellowjackets and Show Low Cougars played April 23 for berths in the Arizona 3A Conference Championship Tournament.

Winslow played the Catalina Trojans from Tucson at Winslow. Blue Ridge played the Safford Bulldogs at Lakeside. Show Low played the Fountain Hills Falcons at Show Low.

Other games in the play — in tournament were Horizon Honors at Northwest Christian, Chino Valle at Odyssey Institute, Chinle at Paradise Honors, San Tan Foothills at Kingman Academy and Benjamin Franklin at Gilbert Christian.

The eight teams seeded one through eight will played winners of the games April 30 at Surprise.

Those teams were the Valley Christian Trojans, the American Leadership Academy Patriots, the Payson Longhorns, the Sahuarita Mustangs, the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks, the Sabino Sabercats, the Snowflake Lobos and the Kingman Bulldogs.