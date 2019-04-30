Plan of operation finalized for Department of Diné Education

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The 24th Navajo Nation Health, Education, and Human Services Committee (HEHSC) considered several education legislations regarding amendments to several programs’ plans of operations at its meeting April 22.

Legislation 0061-19 updated language in the Navajo Nation Dept. of Diné Education Administration’s Plan of Operation. The first of two main changes were to Section 1, “Establishment of the Dept. of Diné Education Administration.” The change simplified references to the formulation of the department and replaced them with a simplified establishment of the administration operating within the Dept. of Diné Education, an executive branch agency.

The second set of changes cleared up language in sections pertaining to goals, staffing, and organization. The committee unanimously approved three amendments to clear up a clerical error and to further clear up language and references to attached exhibits in the legislation.

The measure received an affirmative 4-0 vote and the HEHSC is final authority on the bill.

Legislation 0086-19 amends the Navajo Head Start program’s plan of operation by updating language throughout the document to reflect a modern view for the program For example “fiscal management” is changed to “fiscal service.” Under the formal title “Human Resource Management,” the new section, titled “Administrative Services” will have three added subsections entitled professional development, information technology, and support services.

Updates to Head Start’s organizational chart were made too. The committee adopted two amendments to make minor changes to the organizational chart’s document presentation.

The measure passed unanimously and the HEHSC is final authority on the bill.

Legislation 0089-19 amends the plan of action for what was previously known as DODE’s Office of Diné Science, Mathematics, and Technology. The legislation changed the name to the Office of Diné School Improvement.

Reflections to restructuring of the program are evident in the new plan of operations. The updated language to ODSI’s purpose is to “improve schools through professional development, coaching and mentoring of educators.” It further outlines strengthening leadership skills and knowledge for educators and parents and leveraging technology in new and innovative ways.

The bill also shortened and re-identified its goals as the following: Professional development, Coaching and Mentoring, Decision Making, Leadership and Parental Training, and Technological Management.

The committee approved one amendment to clear up a legislative irregularity in the bill and approved the legislation, with final authority, by unanimous consent.

Information provided by the Navajo Nation Office of the Speaker