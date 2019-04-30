Loreal Tsingine memorial two years later

A memorial remains in Winslow for Loreal Tsingine, 27, who was shot five times by a police officer in Winslow, Arizona, March 27, 2016. The officer fired after Tsinigine attacked him with scissors. Tsingine had previously acted out violently in other local area towns. The location where Tsingine died is still marked by an unofficial memorial three years after the tragic event. The Winslow Police Department since has gone through extensive added training scenarios to minimise the reoccurrence of a similar event.