Historic home on Main Street in Tuba City under renovation, will become House of Hope

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — A historic 20th century-era home on Main Street in Tuba City is receiving a breath of new life thanks to efforts of donors and staff at Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation (TCRHCC) to help patients and families impacted by cancer and sexual assault.

The renovation project began in 2017. Construction began April 15 and it is scheduled to be completed by May 17. The historic building is located at 39 N. Main Street and is located next to the Tuba City Primary School in uptown Tuba City. It has been home to many teachers, support staff and health care personnel over the years.

The renovated house will be used for the House of Hope to house the Cancer Support Community and the SANE/SART programs.

The Cancer Support Community programwill provide support services for people of all ages affected by cancer, such as support groups and counseling services.

The SANE/SART program will continue to offer support for victims of sexual assault and provide resources that promote healing and empowerment. The SANE program includes a sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) who provides comprehensive care to sexual assault victims. The SART program, which stands for Sexual Assault Response Team, is a community-based team that coordinates the response to sexual assault victims.

Lynette Bonar, CEO of TTCRHCC, is pleased with the progress of the renovation project.

“Our patients will benefit immensely from upgrades that promote an environment for themselves and their families when experiencing difficult situations in their lives,” she said.

The renovation includes a complete redesign of the lobby, group meeting room and will includenewly installed technology. In addition, a ramp to improve patient accessibility, an improved engineered infrastructure, and a refinished historic interior and millwork will be done.

Tanya Riggs, program development director at the corporation, explained patients will now have access to counseling and support, which will focus on the elements of healing.

“It’s important to TCRHCC to offer essential patient resources that are closer to home and promote recovery and wellness,” she said.

House of Hope will begin offering services to patients and their families beginning May 20. During construction, Main Street will remain open to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic during the day. Pedestrian access will be provided to all properties along the project route.

Informational messages about the construction will be posted on Main Street at strategic locations if necessary to post updated project information relative to working hours and dates. No parking signs will be posted in various areas and cars parked within prohibited construction areas will be towed.

Tuba City Regional Health Care Corp. is taking all appropriate steps to create the least amount of disturbance to the surrounding areas while completing this important renovation project as efficiently as possible.

Questions and concerns can be directed to Kyle Black, director of facilities management, at (928) 283-2078.