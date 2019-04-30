Around the Rez: week of May 1

2019 NAHA Gymkana in Flagstaff May 4

The Northern Arizona Horseman’s Association starts May 4 in Flagstaff at Z Spear Arena, 5915 N. Copley Dr., Flagstaff.

More information about fees is available at flagnaha@gmai.com. Memmbership rules, policies, standings and more is available on the Norhern Arizona Horseman’s Association Facebook page.

Western Jr. Rodeo May 29 in Kayenta

The Western Junior Rodeo Association announed it will host a rodeo at Navajo Treaty Days May 29 in Kayenta at 9 a.m.

Spring History Hightlight in Winslow May 4

The Old Trails Museum offers its 2019 Spring History Highlight on Saturday, May 4, at 2 p.m. at the Winslow Arts Trust Museum, 333 East Second Street. Author Jan Cleere celebrates the lives of remarkable women who helped shape the territory and state in Legacies of the Past: Arizona Women Who Made History.

Kinlani honors Native women

Wings Ministry presents Native Women of Inspiration Gathering at 10 a.m. May 4. The gathering includes music, food and fellowship. Sisters Kathy and Karen Antone are special guests at the event at Victorious Life Christian Center, 2615 East 7th Ave. (Flagstaff). Presenters are encourage attendees to bring photos of grandmothers moms or aunts, which will be returned. More information is available by calling (505) 227-1337. No childcare is provided at this event.

Join the Restoring Balance physical activity program

The Partnership for Native American Cancer Prevention is seeking participants to take part in an 18-week physical activity program and study designed to help Native Americans improve their health during or after cancer treatment.

Taking part in this research study will not only help cancer survivors’ quality of life but will better help cancer researchers alleviate the unequal burden of cancer among Native Americans in the Southwest.

Participants being recruited at Tuba City, Leupp, Winslow, and Flagstaff until April 30. More information is available by contacting Brenda Charley at (928) 856-1030.

Men/women conference May 2-4

The Flame of Fire Ministries hosts Men of Integrity and Women of Excellence conference May 2-4. Speakers are from Diné Nation Good News and Healing Room Ministries. Praise/worship leaders are Raymond, Jodi and Joshua Long of Leupp Round Cedar Nazarene Church. The conference will take place at the 1105 W. Lincoln Ave., Gallup. More information is available by calling Pastors Tom and Bessie White at (505) 722-3517 or (505) 979-1965. Registration forms may be returned by May 2 to the ministry address: PO Box 5035, Gallup, NM 87305 or email to Thompson_dai@aps.edu.

The Natwani Coalition is accepting funding proposals for grant program

The Natwani Coalitiion is accepting funding proposals for the 2019 local food producers, farmers, growers and rachers community grant pgrogram.

A total of $37,500.00 will be available. Each grant award may vary between $500 — $2,000. The grant will be open in cycles, depending on the applicant’s readiness to apply.

The Natwani Coalition is also accepting funding proposals for the 2019 Partnership Capacity Building Grant.

A total of $150,000 will be available. Each grant award may vary between $10,000 — $25,000. The grant will be open in cycles, depending on the organization/program’s readiness to apply.

All project funding must be utilized and a final project report is due by Sept. 30, 2019. Proposal applications will be reviewed by an independent committee with the most promising projects selected for funding. Proposed projects should be based on the Hopi reservation and include the Hopi and Tewa communities.

More information about grant guidelines and grant applications is available by visiting www.natwanicoalition.org or email thonani@hopifoundation.org or visiting the office at 110 Main Street, Kykotsmovi, Arizona.

Monthly meeting of Winslow Chapter of NAACP meets every fourth Sunday

The monthly meetings of the Winslow Chapter of the NAACP are every fourth Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Winslow Fire Station, located on the corner of East 3rd Street and Taylor. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served. More information is available by calling (928) 587-1980 or by email at branchwinslow@gmail.com