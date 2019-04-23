Winslow Bulldogs edge Blue Ridge, lose to Payson

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs, nearing the end of the season, played two games last week, claiming victory over Blue Ridge 7-6 April 16 and losing to the Payson Longhorns 7-1 April 19.

In their 7-6 win over Blue Ridge, the Bulldogs took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. The Yellowjackets scored one in the top of the second but Winslow got two in the bottom of the third for a 4-1 lead. Blue Ridge scored in the top of the fourth but the Bulldogs got two in the bottom of that frame. In the fifth Blue Ridge scored twice and Winslow once for a 7-4 lead. The Yellowjackets plated three runs and tied the game in the top of the sixth inning. The Bulldogs won the game by scoring in the seventh and last inning.

Winslow had 10 hits led by Guerrero who was three for five with two doubles and three RBIs. Brennan Sawyer was two for three. Alex Vargas was one for one. Kobe Barton was one for two. Solomon Setalla, A. J. Huerta and Jace Lyons were one for four.

Coach Art Griffith said he was proud of the way the Bulldogs played and that they never gave up.

The Bulldogs were to play the Snowflake Lobos at Snowflake April 22 and host the Monument Valley Mustangs April 24. Griffith said they will be in the playoffs but that it is yet to be determined who they will play and when or where that will take place.