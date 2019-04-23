NAVIT students win top places at Skills USA

On Feb. 1, Holbrook High School NAVIT students competed at the Regional 4 Skills USA competition, the largest regional in Arizona with 22 schools represented. Roadrunner NAVIT students James Wilkinson, Wallace Joe, Ryan Smith, Brady Buckley and Tyler Cundiff competed in the Construction Technology Program. In the carpentry competition, James Wilkinson garnered first place, Wallace Joe placed second and Ryan Smith finished fourth. Tyler Cundiff captured first place in the electrical conduit bending and commercial wiring competition. Students placing first, second or third in each category competed at the state competition April 12-14 at the Phoenix Convention Center. Gold medalists in each category will compete at nationals in Louisville, Kentucky in June.