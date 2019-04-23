Letter to the editor: Tuba City High School student seeks donations for Guatemala missionary trip

My daughter Breaux-Somer Analylan Chissie will be traveling to Guatemala, Central America as a missionary in June 2019. We are attempting to raise $2,000 and are seeking sponsorship through any and all sources just to make the first deadline May 3, where we have to turn in half of what we need, to secure her position. We are having fundraisers every weekend until her trip.

Breaux is from Tuba City, Arizona, she attends Tuba City High School as a sophomore, she has a 4.4 GPA and was recently inducted into the National Honor Society. She is active in Marine Corps junior ROTC as a staff sergeant, is a drill team and color guard member and is a Sunday school teacher at the Christ Church of Holiness. She is very outspoken, and plans to become a nurse in her career as an adult.

Respectfully,

Joan Chissie

Editor’s note:

Those who want to donate To Breaux’s trip can send a check to the host church (please put Breaux Chissie in the memo of the check) at:

Touching Lives for Christ

PO Box 1065,

Hobe Sound, FL, 33475