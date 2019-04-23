Lady Bulldogs defeat Blue Ridge; win one, lose two at Las Vegas tournament

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Lady Bulldogs played four games last week, defeating the Blue Ridge Lady Yellowjackets 8-6 at their first game April 16 in Winslow.

At the Las Vegas Invitational Softball Tournament April 18 the Kennedy Lady Cougars from Granada Hills, California defeated the Lady Bulldogs 11-3. On April 19, the Lady Bulldogs lost to the River Valley Lady Dust Devils 3-1. Finally, in a second game April 19, the Lady Bulldogs defeated the Christian High School Lady Patriots from El Cajon, California 7-0. They will take a 15-9 record into their next game against Snowflake.

In their 8-6 win over Blue Ridge the Lady Bulldogs scored in the bottom of the first and second innings and four times in the bottom of the fourth after Blue Ridge had scored in the top of that inning. In the fifth and sixth innings Blue Ridge scored twice and Winslow just once. Blue Ridge scored in the top of the seventh and final inning but it was too little, too late and the Lady Bulldogs walked off with the victory.

Justine Butterfield got the win, working five and two thirds innings and giving up five runs on eight hits and three walks. Jordyn Johnson worked an inning and a third and gave up a hit, a run and two walks. Winslow had 12 hits. Chloe Wilcox was one for one. Desbah White was two for three. Maricella Gonzales and Maycee Cunningham were two for four with Cunningham having a double. Kaleb Clyde was one for two. Johnson and Butterfield were one for three with Butterfield having a double. Brooke Williams was one for four.

Lady Bulldogs vs Granada Hills Lady Cougars

In their 11-3 loss to Kennedy, the Lady Bulldogs fell behind quickly as the Lady Cougars scored eight times in the first inning and three in the second. Winslow did not score until once in the fourth inning and twice in the fifth which still left them losing as the game ended at that point. Aliyah Rincon got the win for Kennedy, giving up three runs on four hits while fanning 10 Johnson took the loss giving up 11 runs, only four of which were earned on 11 hits in just two innings. Butterfield worked two innings in relief and gave up a hit and a walk. Winslow had four hits. Desbah White, Johnson and Clyde were one for two with Johnson having a double and White a home run.

Lady Bulldogs vs River Valley Lady Dust Devils

In the 3-1 loss to River Valley, the Lady Bulldogs scored in the bottom of the second inning but River Valley scored twice in the top of the fourth and once in the sixth to win the game. Kortney Fletcher and Chloe Hibbard held the Lady Bulldogs to just one hit, a home run by Johnson, who was the tough luck losing pitcher. She gave up three runs, only one of which was earned, on seven hits and a walk.

Lady Bulldogs vs Christian High Lady Patriots

In their 7-0 win over the Christian High Lady Patriots the Lady Bulldogs scored three runs in each of the first two innings and one in the fourth. Butterfield got the win, giving up just one hit and two walks. Mykenzie Flores worked two innings in relief and allowed a walk while fanning four. Winslow had seven hits. Andrea Guzman was one for one. Johnson was two for four with three RBIs. White was one for two with a double. Butterfield, Adrianna Yazzie and Maricella Gonzales were one for three with Gonzales having a double.