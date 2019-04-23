Former Navajo Nation official sentenced in Tuba City theft case

TUBA CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A former manager of the Navajo Nation’s Tuba City Chapter has been sentenced to jail time and probation in a theft case.
Priscilla Littlefoot had pleaded no contest last year to charges stemming from the theft of more than $1 million in chapter funds.
A tribal judge recently sentenced her to more than five months in jail, followed by six months of probation. She also was ordered to repay the tribe $30,000.
Navajo Nation Attorney General Doreen McPaul says the closure of the case helps restore Navajos’ trust in their government.
Authorities say Littlefoot had directed funding to herself and her family, and she forged documents to conceal the theft.
They say the funds largely were taken from the chapter’s tax revenue earmarked for things like scholarships, veterans and emergencies.
