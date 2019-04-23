Assault at Winslow Junior High under investigation

WINSLOW, Ariz. — A teacher at Winslow Junior High School has been fired and a criminal investigation has been launched following a tip from a concerned parent.

On April 16, Winslow Police Department responded to Winslow Junior High regarding an alleged assault involving a staff member and a student at the school.

On April 17, school administration sent a letter to Winslow parents and community members that stated an internal investigation was launched regarding a parent concern.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that a staff member had violated school district policies, and was terminated on April 16, 2019,” the letter states. “As the investigation progressed further, other important information came to light and additional staff members were placed on administrative leave this morning.”



The letter went on to state that school administration immediately contacted Winslow Police upon learning of the incident.

Winslow Police Department investigated the incident before turning it over to the Arizona Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, who is now the lead investigative agency for the incident.