Around the Rez: week of April 24

Kinlani honors Native women

Wings Ministry presents Native Women of Inspiration Gathering at 10 a.m. May 4. The gathering includes music, food and fellowship. Sisters Kathy and Karen Antone are special guests at the event at Victorious Life Christian Center, 2615 East 7th Ave. (Flagstaff). Presenters are encourage attendees to bring photos of grandmothers moms or aunts, which will be returned. More information is available by calling (505) 227-1337. No childcare is provided at this event.

North Leupp Family Farms announces kick-off event April 27

North Leupp Family Farms announces its 2019 kick-off event April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include plot assignments, workshops, farming updates and a lunch. The farms are two miles north of Leupp community, across the Little Colorado River. But to get there, hit Navajo Route 2, turn west between milepost 1 and 2 by an abandoned red brick house. Go 1.7 miles on the dirt road until you see a handmade farm sign and turn south. Travel south on the wagon road and you are there when you see a brush arbor or chaha’oh in Navajo. If lost, call (928) 299-9137 or email nlffarms@gmail.com.

Join the Restoring Balance physical activity program

The Partnership for Native American Cancer Prevention is seeking participants to take part in an 18-week physical activity program and study designed to help Native Americans improve their health during or after cancer treatment.

Taking part in this research study will not only help cancer survivors’ quality of life but will better help cancer researchers alleviate the unequal burden of cancer among Native Americans in the Southwest.

Participants being recruited at Tuba City, Leupp, Winslow, and Flagstaff until April 30. More information is available by contacting Brenda Charley at (928) 856-1030.

Men/women conference May 2-4

The Flame of Fire Ministries hosts Men of Integrity and Women of Excellence conference May 2-4. Speakers are from Diné Nation Good News and Healing Room Ministries. Praise/worship leaders are Raymond, Jodi and Joshua Long of Leupp Round Cedar Nazarene Church. The conference will take place at the 1105 W. Lincoln Ave., Gallup. More information is available by calling Pastors Tom and Bessie White at (505) 722-3517 or (505) 979-1965. Registration forms may be returned by May 2 to the ministry address: PO Box 5035, Gallup, NM 87305 or email to Thompson_dai@aps.edu.