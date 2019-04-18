Flagstaff area National Monuments offer free entrance April 20

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Sunset Crater Volcano, Walnut Canyon and Wupatki National Monuments, will celebrate National Park Week with free entrance April 20.

In celebration of National Park Week, Walnut Canyon National Monument will be hosting a Junior Ranger activity table from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. April 19 – 21. Participants will be able to work on their Junior Ranger activity booklet while also engaging in other fun Junior Ranger activities.

Additionally, the Western National Parks Association (WNPA) bookstore will also celebrate by offering a 15 percent discount on all products at the monument bookstores during the fee free day.

Walnut Canyon National Monument is located 10 miles east of downtown Flagstaff via I-40 and can be reached at (928) 526-3367 and at www.nps.gov/waca. Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument is located six miles north of Flagstaff via Hwy 89 and can be reached at (928) 526-0502 and at www.nps.gov/sucr. Wupatki National Monument is 26 miles north of Flagstaff via Hwy 89, and can be reached at (928) 679-2365 or at www.nps.gov/wupa. All three monuments are open daily, except Dec. 25, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

About the National Park Service

More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 419 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. More information is available at www.nps.gov.

Information provided by NPS