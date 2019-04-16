Winslow High track teams compete in Joseph City, Show Low and Blue Ridge meets

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs track teams participated in three meets recently at Joseph City, Show Low and Blue Ridge.

At Joseph City, both Winslow boys and girls finished second behind Blue Ridge in the boys’ meet and Ganado in the girls’ meet. At Blue Ridge, Snowflake won in both boys and girls meets with Winslow sixth among the boys and fourth among the girls.

Among the Bulldogs placing well at Joseph City were James Bordner second in the 100 meters, third in the 200 meters and on 4X100 meter and 4X400 second place relay teams. Jason Sandoval was second in the 400 meters, third in the 200 meters and on the 4X100 meter and 4X400 second place relay teams. Noral Cooper was third in the 3200 meters and fourth in the 1600 meters. Jacob Berg was third in the long jump. Seth Hernandez was fourth in the shot put.

Girls placing at Joseph City included Alyssa Howeth who won the 100-meter hurdles and was on the winning 4X100 meters relay team and second place in the 4X400 meter relay team. Lacey Garrett won the 300-meter hurdles and was on both placing relay teams. Heather Hatch was third in the 200 meters and on both placing relay teams. Aiden Jensen was second in the discus. Billie James was third in shot put.

At Show Low, in the qualifying meet the Bulldogs had a number of athletes perform well. Seth Hernandez placed second in both shot put and discus. Jacob Berg was fifth in the pole vault. Among the girls, Aiden Jensen was third in the discus and Sabrina Clark was fourth in shot put. Lacey Garrett was fifth in the long jump and Alyssa Howeth was fifth in the triple jump.

At Blue Ridge, outstanding Winslow boys were James Bordner who placed third in the 200 meters and Noral Cooper who was third in the 1600 meters. Outstanding Winslow girl competitors included Lacey Garrett who won the 300-meter hurdles and who placed second in the long jump, Alyssa Howeth who was fifth in the 100-meter hurdles. The 4X100 meter relay team of Heather Hatch, Alyssa Howeth, Kyla Barlow and Lacey Garrett placed second and the 4X400 meter relay team of Sydnee Upchurch, Heather Hatch, Alyssa Howeth and Lacey Garrett placed third.