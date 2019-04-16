Winslow Council addresses street lights and weed control

WINSLOW, Ariz. – During a call to the public at the April 9 Winslow City Council meeting, Deni O’Quinn spoke for another woman concerned about her safety because of a street light that is out. She also spoke about traffic problems that need to be addressed.

“She has a scanner so she knows that the crime is increasing in the area,” O’Quinn said on behalf of her friend. “She can’t even see her front yard when she opens her front door. She is increasingly concerned about her own safety.”

O’Quinn said her friend called the city over one month prior and is still waiting on the light to be repaired.

“It’s becoming a safety issue in that area,” O’Quinn said.

Council requested the street light be looked at by city staff.

In other council news, the mayor and council members commented on current events including Little League Opening Day April 13, overgrown weed issues in the city and water rights in which Winslow is a key player.



Additionally, the council proclaimed April 7-13 as National Library Week and April 14-20 as National Public Safety Telecommunications Week.

City Manager John Barkley gave reports on current city activities. He said there will be a work session on the budget May 14.

The proposed Jail District is being supported by the city and is important and an Open House at the City Hall will be held May 8.

Justice of the Peace B. J. Little gave quarterly court reports.

Jack Dempsey gave a quarterly hospital report and spoke highly of the work by NOVA, the company working to improve patient care and the emergency room. A doctor from that company also spoke.

The consent calendar resulted in approvals of nine items, the check register, minutes of the March 26 council meeting, appointment of three members to the Economic Development Advisory Committee, Appointment of Stacey Emigh to the Historic Preservation Commission, the Little League Agreement for the season, the Umpires Association Agreement, an Inmate Work Contract with the Arizona Department of Corrections and Authorizing the City Manager to Sign, a Resolution Authorizing the city to enter an Airport Development Reimbursable Grant Agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation Aeronautics for Design of Taxiway B and Approval and Adoption of a Resolution Establishing a Buy Local Policy.