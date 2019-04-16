Hopi Opportunity Youth Initiative seeks submissions from Hopi artists for new logo design

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Hopi Opportunity Youth Initiative (HOYI) is looking for a new logo and is seeking Hopi artists to create an easy to read, simple and meaningful design to move the program forward.

Submissions are due by April 26 and the winning artist will receive a monetary prize. Submissions should include an artist bio and artist statement explaining their submission and the meaning behind the design.

HOYI is a youth group, its target age is 14 to 26.

“As a way to get that age group into some of the work that we do, we are looking for a logo possibly from someone of that age group, but any individual who identifies as Hopi will be able to submit a logo to HOYI,” said HOYI program associate Aeon Albert.

Albert said the program’s current logo is a little bit busy.

“Reading the artist’s vision for it, he wanted to include a lot of different things and he was able to include that,” Albert said. “But moving forward, as far as getting incentives printed, like mugs or things like that, it’s a little bit too busy to put on those.”

The result of that is instead of the program using the logo, it sometimes has to just write the name out.

To submit a design, Albert said, someone would need to email her the image at aeon.albert@hopifoundation.org. Submissions can also be scanned and emailed.

“Originally, we were thinking about doing just graphic images but I know that not everyone has that accessibility, especially young kids,” Albert said. “We were able to talk to some people in house and they said in the past drawings were submitted and there are places we can go to get those drawings turned into graphic images.”

As a team, HOYI and community members (HOYI has a community advisory board) will go through the submissions and see which direction they want to move forward in.

Albert said HOYI works on different pathways to success which were identified by some of its youth when the program began. Those pathways are mentoring, cultural well-being, service learning and utilizing data.

“Those are some of the pathways that we work toward and areas that we try to help youth with,” Albert said. “I think that that will probably be helpful for people to know.”

The current logo also encompassed identity, voice, hands-on work, opportunity, sustenance, global awareness and equality among people.

“That was some of the vision behind the current logo,” Albert said. “If you look at the current logo, I would say, there are probably about four different designs in one. It’s really intricate. It was very fitting for our program.”

But as far as being easily recognizable, it was too complicated.

“A lot of other programs under the Hopi Foundation have really recognizable symbols,” Albert said. “You see four corn stalk and you know which program that belongs to, whereas HOYI, you really have to blow up the image to understand what’s in it or to get all of the pictures that are in it.”

Albert said that is why they are looking for something that is easier to understand.

“Something a little bit more simple where it’s like, ‘Oh, here’s a handprint that is HOYI,’ or whatever designs that come in,” Albert said. “I want it to be something that is easily recognizable to people who are just taking a quick glance or wanting to find out more about us.”

HOYI is under the umbrella of the Hopi Foundation — the Hopi Foundation has a few projects and HOYI is one of them.